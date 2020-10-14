Eagles open date was beneficial

The Abilene High Eagles and the Cooper Cougars are both coming off weeks without games.

Cooper’s was an accident because Wylie cancelled the game.

The open date was on the schedule for the Eagles.

Heading into their open date, Abilene High interim head coach Jeff Rhoads said his team was going to work on this week’s opponent, San Angelo Central, and he said the team had things to work on after opening the season 0-2.

Did they get the work done?

Rhoads said, “Yes, they did respond. Our kids are lunch pail kids. They know how to go to work and focus in. We worked on the field on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. We were able to get some guys back on their feet, a little bit, and of course we’ve got some ACL’s that won’t heal, but for the most part, we were able sure up some health just a little bit and go back to work to produce some things that we really want to do.”

District 2-6A play starts on Friday for the Abilene High Eagles.

They are back in the Little Southwest Conference.

The game with Central is Friday in San Angelo at 7 p.m.