Eagles return to Little Southwest Conference begins this week

The Abilene High Eagles are going back home in district play.

Interim head coach Jeff Rhoads and his team are back in the Little Southwest Conference with the Odessa and Midland schools, San Angelo Central, and newbie Frenship.

They say you can never go back home, again, but the Eagles are more than happy to give it a shot.

As a matter of fact, they are looking forward to getting it started.

Rhoads said, “Personally, I’d heard about the Little Southwest Conference, but I was never a part of it. I was a part of it on February at the realignment meeting, and when that happened, everybody seemed satisfied. We know all those coaches out there, and they know us. It’s a comfortable scenerio for us to go west instead of having to go east. We are pleased. We’ve got three weeks of really tough schedule coming up. We talked to our kids, and they know it’s out there, those three weeks. We are trying to stay focused on San Angelo Central and focus in on this one.”

The Eagles are headed out on the road to San Angelo to take on Central for the 96th time in school history.

They play on Friday at 7 p.m.

Central owns 46 wins over the Eagles. Abilene High beat the Bobcats 44 times. They tied five times.

Central has won six of the last seven games.