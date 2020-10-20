Eagles see improvement even in district opening loss

The return of Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen, after a months long and ongoing battle against colon cancer, was not enough to stop the red-hot San Angelo Central offense.

The Bobcats raced out to 485 yards and 53 points against the Eagles on the way to the victory.

The Eagles are now 0-1 in district play and 0-3 overall.

Fullen says not to worry about his team. He sees improvement that makes him optimistic.

Fullen said, “We’re fine. Where people would thinkwe are struggling, we are getting better. I know it doesn’t show. We’ve had the flashes where the first two games our defense kept us in games when our offense struggled, and Friday night our offense kept us in the game. Unless you were at the game, you really don’t know. If you go by the score, it doesn’t show how our kids fought. We were in that game. It just got out of hand late, and they were all big plays.”

The Eagles continue district play this week at home.

They host the Permian Panthers at Shotwell Stadium.

The Panthers are coming off a big victory over Midland Lee last week.