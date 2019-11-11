Game Balls: Week 11

Our first game ball goes to Reece Rodgers of Brownwood. Rodgers helped lead the Lions to their ninth win of the season after taking down China Spring 41-14. Rodgers rushed for 153 yards and accounted for three scores. The Lions will open postseason play with Fort Worth Castleberry.

Our second game ball goes to Darian Carr of Sweetwater. Carr was all over the field Friday night as he caught three touchdown passes, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had an interception in the Mustangs 66-40 win over Monahans. They open the playoffs with Lubbock Estacado.

Our third game ball goes to Jevon Williams of Hamlin. Williams helped snap Albany’s 60 game win streak in district play by rushing for 188 yards and four touchdowns in a 66-20 route of the Lions. Hamlin now gets Menard in the first round of the playoffs.

Our fourth and final game ball goes to none other than Colton Marshall. This beast of a running back capped off his dominant regular season with 282 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 62-37 win over Ozona. Marshall and the Bearcats completed the year undefeated and open the playoffs against Chico.