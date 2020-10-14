Roan likes the way Cougars handle unexpected open date

Cooper head coach Aaron Roan’s team was looking forward to one more game before this week’s district opener against Justin Northwest.

Covid-19 prevented that from happening.

It was a sudden stop for a bunch of high school football players, and there is no telling how they were going to react to it.

Coach Roan says he was happy with the way his guys reacted to the disappointment of not playing.

Roan said, “I was happy with the way they handled it. It’s disappointing. It’s disappointing for the work they put in. The work the kids put in. They work the coaches put in to prep. When something out of our control happens like that, it is. I’ve been pleased with their response to the situation. We can’t lull over it. We can’t let it bleed into this week, so we talked about that specifically and addressed that. We had a really great work out yesterday morning. It was a great morning. We are ready to move on and move forward. What we can control is this week. I’ve been pleased with the response we’ve had.”

Cooper is in a district out east for the first time in school history.

They play Justin Northwest on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Cooper is 1-1 this season. The Texans are 2-1 after their non-district games.