Clyde football coach Scott Campbell to leave program

The Clyde Bulldogs football head coach Scott Campbell is leaving the program effective immediately.

BCH Sports has confirmed with Coach Campbell that he is moving on.

Matt Stepp of Texas Football Magazine was the first to report the resignation.

Campbell took over the program in 2018 after coaching at Luling for 3 seasons.

The Clyde Bulldogs were coached by Campbell for the following three seasons after his departure from Luling.

At Clyde, Campbell went 3-7 in his first year.

In his second year, Campbell helped guide the Bulldogs to a 7-4 record and a playoff appearance.

During his 2020 campaign, the Bulldogs went 4-7, falling in the first round of the playoffs to Pilot Point.

The position at Clyde is now vacant while Campbell’s future is uncertain at this time.