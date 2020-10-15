Covid-19 causes big shake up in District 5-2A Div. II schedule

Covid-19 wrecked havoc in the spring and summer, and it continues to shake things up during the high school football season.

District 5-2A Division II members Lockney, Ralls, and Crosbyton all had to cancel this week’s games, and if something wasn’t done, no one would’ve played in Week 8.

The members redrew the schedule this week. In what was supposed to play in the season finale, Roscoe goes to Hamlin in Week 8, and it’s the only game in the district.

It gets tricky the rest of the way. Hamlin hosts Crosbyton and Roscoe travels to Ralls on Thursday, October 22.

Lockney hosts Roscoe and Crosbyton plays in Ralls on Wednesday, October 28.

Roscoe goes back on the road to play Crosbyton in their season finale, and Hamlin visits Lockney to close the season on Monday, November 2.

The final game of the season, at this point, is Ralls at Lockney on Saturday, November 7.

Revised District 5-2A Div. II

OCT. 16 – Roscoe at Hamlin

OCT. 22 – Crosbyton at Hamlin

Roscoe at Ralls

OCT. 28 – Crosbyton at Ralls

Lockney at Roscoe

NOV. 2 – Roscoe at Crosbyton

Hamlin at Lockney

NOV. 7 – Ralls at Lockney