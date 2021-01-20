KTAB Your Weather Authority
KTAB Your Weather Authority

Wednesday, January 20: Rain chances return on Thursday

Abilene-Area High Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday, January 20: Rain chances return on Thursday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss