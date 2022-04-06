The Wylie boys golf team is headed back to the regional tournament after finishing in second place in one of the toughest districts in the state.

Karson Grigsby led the way by winning the District 4-5A championship and Ty Broadfoot finished 5th overall.

As tough as the district tournament was, the regional is expected to be another level of difficult.

Head coach Mike Campbell said, “It’s a tough region. Lots of good schools will be there. We’ve got some coming from the metroplex. Aledo is a perennial power, and then there’s some schools from the Panhandle. Amarillo and Canyon Randell are really, really strong. We feel like we are playing well and playing well at the right time. We feel like if we go down there and play our best, we can compete with any of the schools there.”

Ty Broadfoot said, “It’s going to be a lot harder. I think we have a chance for sure. We are going to have to play our best. There’s always that next step that you can take it, so never really get to high or never reallyl get to low. Just keep working and make it to the next level.”

The Bulldogs have lots of time to prepare.

The Region I-4A Tournament is in Lubbock on April 18 and 19.