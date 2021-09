The Wylie Bulldogs celebrated their homecoming on Friday with a showdown against their old rival, the Brownwood Lions.

Wylie ran away with the win 49 to 21, improving to 2-3 on the season.

The Bulldogs came out on fire, finding the end zone on each of their first three drives.

Wylie has beaten Brownwood 9 out of the last 11 times these two teams have faced off.

Wylie has next week off before they host Wichita Falls Rider at Sandifer Stadium.