Thursday night Abilene High, Cooper and Wylie were in full-swing to play their postponed games.

The Eagles here in the Key City hosting Lubbock Coronado inside the Eagle gym.

During the first half the boys trailed behind as the Mustangs started off with a strong lead. Going into half-time the Eagles were down by 15.

This game went to the Mustangs, Coronado maintained their lead through out and picked up a 68-54 victory.

Just before the boys game the Lady Eagles tried to knock off the third place Lady Mustangs.

In the second half the Coronado was able to pull away from the Lady Eagles and win 50-24.

The Cooper Cougars were up in Lubbock to play their postponed games against Lubbock Monterey.

The Lady Cougars took on to the court first as the Lady Plainsmen were too much for Cooper. They loss with a final score of 96-28.

As for the boys it was second place Cooper against the first place Plainsmen.

At the half the Coogs were down by 10 points and continued to trail behind.

The end of the game resulted in the Plainsmen remaining undefeated in district play. Beating Cooper with a 64-44 victory.

Cooper falls to 5 and 3 in district play with the loss.

And finally the Wylie Bulldogs, boys and girls, took on Lubbock High up North. It was a rough night for them as well.

The Lady Westerners won the first game by 8, 54-46 and Lubbock hit a three at the buzzer to beat the Bulldogs 52-50 in the nightcap.