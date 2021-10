ACHS falls in high scoring affair at Shotwell Stadium, 50 to 44

On this college football Saturday, there was a 6-Man high shcool football game at Shotwell Stadium. The Abilene Christian High School Panthers were riding a two game winning streak into a showdown with the Lubbock Kingdom Prep Academy Warriors.

The Panthers got off to a hot start, but the Warriors pulled off the second half comeback 50-44.

ACHS will look to bounce back next Friday at home against Silverton.