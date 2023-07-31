Abilene Christian High School started a new era today.

For the first time since December, Big Country football teams took the field on Monday.

Practice is underway for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Abilene Christian High School Panthers got to work on the field in their new stadium for the first time. The construction on the grandstands isn’t quite finished, but it’s getting close.

The Panthers are expected to have a great season this year, but that’s not the only reason for the excitement on the campus.

Kirk Wade said, “There is a level of excitement for the things that are going on, not just at this stadium, but because of the baseball stadium that we opened last spring, building a new high school building, over there. To play Friday night lights on our own campus for the first time since the school moved to this location back in 1984 is pretty awesome.”

Isaac Presley said, “We’re great. When we work together, nothing can stop us. When we listen to the coaches and are coachable, we have the best coaches in the state. There’s nothing that can stop us, if we are listening and doing what we are supposed to.”

The Lubbock Titans are the first to visit the new stadium. The Panthers and the Titans collide on August 25.