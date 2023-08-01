ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports)– Kirk Wade is the President of Abilene Christian School. He left coaching get into admin but came back as an assistant coach on the football team three years ago. He took over as head coach right before the playoffs last year and led them three rounds deep. He’s back in the role this season.

Isaac Presley said, “He just brings overall football IQ. He’s one of the smartest coach I’ve ever met. It’s fun to have him. He’s got a lot of jokes with us, but you have to stay careful because he has the power here.”

Kirk Wade said, “I got into education to be around kids. I taught and coached for a long time before I moved into administration as a principal. At every level, you have to be intentional about being around kids. That’s what it’s about. I had to be more intentional. That’s what it’s all about. About three years ago, I started helping with the defense, and then it’s just kind of worked out this year, the board signed off on me being the head coach, and we are going to take it a year at a time. It’s going to be a lot.

Coach Wade said, “It keeps me around the kids, and that’s why we are in education.”

Kirk Wade, head football coach at Abilene Christian High School, is the Abilene Teacher’s Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.