WACO, Texas (BCH Sports) – Abilene Christian (ACS) took on Covenant Christian in the TAPPS 6-man Divison II State Championship and fell, 80-76.

The Panthers put up a major fight against the Cougars as the game went back and forth.

ACS scored first in the first quarter to lead 8-0. Covenant Christian answered right back but missed the extra 2-points.

Late in the second quarter, the Cougars scored to take their first lead, making the new score, 36-30 at the half.

In the second half of the game, Abilene Chrisitan missed an opportunity and turned it over on downs. This led the Cougars to keep their lead.

The Panthers did not let up and kept the score in range by just four points as they trailed 58-52 in the fourth quarter.

Abilene Christian regained their lead with 3:11 left on the clock off a touchdown drive to put them back on top at 76-72.

The Cougars scored on their very next possession taking the lead yet again 80-76.

With just seconds left in regulation, the Panthers had the chance to hit a game-winning touchdown but threw an incomplete pass in the end zone.

Abilene Christian came up short and loss 80-76. The Panthers end their season with an overall record of 12-3 and are the TAPPS 6-man Div. II State runner-ups.