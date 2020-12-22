Abilene Christian’s Alyssa Adams is Southland Conference Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian’s Alyssa Adams is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Southland weekly honors are presented by Hercules Tires.

Adams pushed the Wildcats to a 2-1 record on the week, averaging 17.3 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals. ACU began with an 81-26 win at home against UT Tyler, before closing out the week with a 70-55 win on the road against Stetson. After registering a pair of double-doubles against UAB and Stetson,

Adams was named to the Hatter Classic All-Tournament team over the weekend.

The award marks the first of the senior’s Southland career. Adams and the Wildcats have now concluded non-conference play and will return to action Saturday, Jan. 2 against Lamar to begin their conference schedule.