Abilene Christian’s Alyssa Adams Tabbed Player of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian’s Alyssa Adams is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Southland weekly honors are presented by Hercules Tires.

Adams registered her third consecutive double-double performance for ACU, her fourth of the season, in the Wildcats’ conference opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Saturday afternoon. In the 73-51 victory over the Islanders, Adams matched a career-high 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, pushing her season averages to 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The weekly honor marks the second of the season for Adams and serves as the third of the season for the Wildcats. ACU will be back in action Saturday, Jan. 16, at home against Southeastern Louisiana. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. and is set to broadcast on ESPN+.

Women’s Basketball Player of the Week – Alyssa Adams, Abilene Christian – Sr. – Forward – San Antonio, Texas

Abilene Christian began conference play Saturday with a 73-51 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, due in large part to Adams’ 26 points and 10 rebounds. She finished the game shooting 60 percent (9-for-15) from the field and 7-for-8 (.875) from the free throw line. Seven of her 10 rebounds came on the defensive end, helping the Wildcats hold the Islanders to 11 second-chance points.

Adams has now recorded double-doubles in each of her last three games and stands as just the third player in ACU’s D1 era to complete the feat. Over the last three games, she is averaging 25.3 points and 11 rebounds. The Wildcats are now on a six-game win streak in Southland Conference openers, dating back to the 2015-16 season.

Honorable Mention: Divine Tanks, McNeese; Chelsea Cain, Nicholls; Morgan Carrier, Southeastern Louisiana; Stephanie Visscher, Stephen F. Austin.

Southland weekly award winners are nominated and voted upon by each school’s sports information director. Voting for one’s own athlete is not permitted. To earn honorable mention, a student-athlete must appear on 25 percent of ballots.