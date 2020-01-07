DISH

Abilene Christian’s Dominique Golightly Secures Player of the Week Honors

FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian guard Dominique Golightly is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Golightly pushed ACU (11-1, 3-0 SLC) to a 78-72 win over Lamar after recording a career-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds at home this weekend. She shot a remarkable 64.7 percent from the field along with a 3-for-6 clip from beyond the arc against the Cardinals. The senior has steered the Wildcats to a perfect start in conference play and has averaged 20.3 points per game against Southland opponents.

The award marks the second of the season for Golightly.

Golightly led the way with a career-high 27 points and a team-best eight rebounds in the Wildcats’ 78-72 win over Lamar this past Saturday. She has now averaging 14.6 points per game this season and has pushed ACU to an 11-1 overall record, the program’s best start since the 1996-97 season. Golightly’s eight rebounds against the Cardinals mark her fourth game this season in which she has registered seven or more boards.

