Anson head football coach Cory McCombs is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.

McCombs is in his second season as the head coach in Anson, and things are getting better every week the Tigers play.

McCombs and Anson missed the playoffs in 2022 and snapped a seven-year postseason streak.

However, with three games left on the schedule this season, the Tigers are already headed to the playoffs, thanks to their current three-game winning streak.

McCombs is from the area, but that’s not why the players are fans of their coach.

They say they have a relationship with him that is a two-way street.

McCombs knows his team is young, but they are finding a way to get it done, and he’s one of the ways.

Cory McCombs said, “We have a lot of young kids still. We’re starting two freshman,uh, and we start four sophomores. And then we have a very small senior class. So we’re hopefully getting some classes through were we have more participation, and more players. And that’s definitely lead to more success this year.”

Corey Layne said, “Coach McCombs has always been good. He showed up here with the saying, If you’re juiceless you’re useless. And you know, that’s something that’s stuck with me a lot, so, we bring the juice everyday to practice, and we bring the juice to the weight room and everything we do.”

Drike Shoemaker said, “He knows us all on a personal level, and he does get after us in practice like a coach should. But, he does. He knows us on a personal level, and we all know him.”

McCombs added, “It’s just been special to be around family; to be here back in this area, and a lot of these people we’ve known. (My) Wife’s known all her life, and I’ve known for most of my adult life. So, it’s been a lot of fun to come back, and the success definitely helps.

Anson’s Cory McCombs is this week’s Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.