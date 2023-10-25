ALBANY, Texas (BCH Sports) – Albany’s head football coach, Denney Faith is this week’s Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.

Head coach Faith saw his 400th career win in Albany with a Class 2A Division II title in 2022. This was the school’s first with him leading the charge.

Zane Waggoner said, “Goat, Goat. He’s a great guy.”

For the past 36 years in Albany, coach Faith’s dedication and unwavering spirit has brought the Albany Lions to new heights.

Tyler Chapman said, “He’s done this for a while. He’s been a great leader to us. He’s working us real hard, and keeping our minds right. You know, and um, gotten us throughout this right now.”

With Faith’s mentorship, the team continue to achieve remarkable victories this season.

Adam Hill said, “He’ll let you know when you’re dong something wrong, and he doesn’t like it. And he knows how to win games. If it ain’t broke, you don’t fix it. That’s how he coaches.”

The Lions are undefeated with an overall record of 8-0, 3-0 in district play.

Denney Faith said, “Well defense has been dominant all year long. You know, we haven’t given up a point in district, and have played really well against some other teams.

And I think, you know, offensively, we’re getting better each week.

At this rate, they’ll remain atop of Class 2A Division II.

“These guys feed off the tradition of the program. You know, they don’t want to be, you know the group that doesn’t get in the playoffs or doesn’t go, make a deep run,” coach Faith added.

Faith went on to say, “You know, they put some pressure on themselves. I think when you get in between the lines on Friday night, football’s football. The team that blocks the best, tackles the best, plays the hardest, wants it the most. That’s gonna be the team that usually wins. Even from 1987 to 2023.”

Denney Faith is the Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union Coach of the Week.