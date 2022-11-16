Abilene High put it on the Del Valle Conquistadors on Friday night for their first playoff victory in two seasons.

It took a quarter and a half to get the offense going, but once it did, there was no stopping it.

They gained 441 yards and put 42 points on the board.

The Eagles new-look offense is starting to fly high.

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “That’s what you want to be doing. You want to be getting better every week. That’s what I told the guys yesterday. You are either getting better, or you are getting worse. You never stay the same. This time of year you don’t want to peak. You don’t want to peak too early, and you don’t want too late. It’s week by week. I told them yesterday, ‘I don’t think anybody’s seen our best football, yet.’ That’s what’s exciting about what we are doing. That’s what we want to achieve week in and week out is to be better than we were the week before.”

The Eagles defense was good, again, too.

They held a high-powered offense to two late touchdowns.

Abilene High takes on Red Oak on Friday night for the Area championship.

They meet in Mansfield at 7 p.m.