Black Friday Saw the deductions of playoff brackets. Eight teams from classes 2 through 6A keep state title dreams alive.



Abliene high continues their great season. They’ve already accomplished great things, and now they’re in the class 5A elite eight for the first time in 12 years.

The 2023 Eagles are the best group the Warbirds have had in a while. Head Coach Mike Fullen credits the leadership from the senior class.

The District 2-5A champions must beat last season’s champions, Aledo in round four to advance again.