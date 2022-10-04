Abilene High head coach Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles struggled moving the ball against Tascosa, and they couldn’t stop the Tascosa Rebels rushing attack and fell 36-14.

The Rebels size on the offensive and defensive lines ended up being too much for the undersized Eagles.

Fullen says that game is in the past, now, and all eyes are looking forward to the next challenge.

Fullen said, “You’ve got to stay the course. You can’t do anything about, good or bad, what happened. You got to keep moving. You fix what needs to be fixed or you celebrate what you accomplished, but you’ve got to move on to the next one, and you’ve got to move on quick. That’s just the nature of the season. That’s just part of it. You’ve got to play well on defense and compliment that with good offense, particularly against a team like Tascosa.”

The next challenge is Amarillo Caprock.

The Longhorns were thumped by Amarillo High last week, so they are coming off a loss, too.

Abilene High and Caprock meet on Friday night at 7 at Shotwell Stadium.