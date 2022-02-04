The Reese’s Senior bowl practice wrapped up on Friday in Mobile, Alabama, and former Abilene High running back Abram Smith has been turning some heads.

Smith was impressive enough to be voted his team’s the top running back by the linebackers and defensive backs.

We spoke with Smith earlier in the football season about being invited to the Senior Bowl, and this week Smith proved he belonged.

“There’s a lot of NFL talent out there, and you get to work against that. A lot of NFL scouts out there looking at you and following you around. I extremely excited for the opportunity to go out there and showcase my skills against some of the top seniors. Coming from not being known to getting a Senior Bowl invite is kind of, to me, it’s a little insane,” said Abram Smith

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is Saturday at 1:30pm in Mobile, Alabama.