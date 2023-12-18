ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High Eagles and the Brownwood Lions are the BCH Sports Class 5A/4A Co-Team of the Year for the 2023 season.

Abilene High put together their best season since 2011 with a berth in the Class 5A Division I quarterfinals.

The Eagles claimed their first district championship since 2016 with a perfect run through District 2-5A Division I.

They scored 82 points in week one of the playoffs, and Abilene High knocked off state power Denton Ryan and Justin Northwest in the second and third rounds

Aledo finally stopped the Eagles’ run, but it looks like Abilene High is building something on Mockingbird and North 6th street in Abilene.

The Brownwood Lions share the honor. They rolled to their second straight district title with a perfect record, and they only lost one game in the regular season for just the second time since 2010.

The twelve win total was the most for the program since 2010, and they are just the second Brownwood football team to win that many games since 1981, when the Lions won their last state championship.