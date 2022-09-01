The 62nd annual Crosstown Showdown is on the horizon.

The Cooper Cougars and the Abilene High Eagles enter the contest after losing their season openers, so they need to win this week, no matter who they are playing.

Beating the crosstown rival would be even nice, though.

All of the players know each other, played each other at other levels, and the Cougars and the Eagles are ready to go.

Noah Hatcher said, “We know we have one of the best rivalries in Texas. We know everything that comes into this week, all the hype, all the feel, and both teams are ready for it.”

Gavin Garcia said, “A lot of those kids, we grew up with them. A lot of us know each other. We grew up since elementary, preschool, so a lot us know each other. On the field, we’re going to against each other, but after the game, we are all family.”

Cam Herron said, “I’ve always been a competitive person. We used to play pee-wee with them. We used to be on the same team.”

Tristen Hall said, “It’s a fun game because we have friends over there, too, and they have friends with us. It’s kind of fun getting to play against each other. You already know who has what, so it’s pretty fun.”

Cooper leads the series with 35 wins. Abilene has 25 wins in the series. There is on tie on the books.

Abilene High and Cooper play on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium at 7 p.m.