Abilene High 38 L. Cooper 35 – Final

ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 9th ranked Abilene High Eagles took on the 14th ranked Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

The Eagles beat L. Cooper 38-35 and stays on top of the district.

On the opening drive for the Pirates, a 17-yard touchdown pass put L. Cooper on the board first.

The Eagles answered right back with a three-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Henry to tie it. Still early in the second quarter, Henry ran for 59-yards, putting the Eagles up 14-7.

Beckham Paul’s pick-six and quarterback Dylan Slack pass to Ryland Bradford gave Abilene High a two touchdown lead at half but let it get away with special teams mistakes.

It was a tied game at 28 a piece in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles came from behind and remains undefeated in district play. Abilene High improves to 4-0 in district.

Abilene High heads back on the road to face another Lubbock team, the Coronado Mustangs.

Wylie 14 W.F. Rider 34 – Final

ABILENE, Texas The Wylie Bulldogs welcomed the 19th ranked Wichita Falls Rider at Sandifer Stadium.

Wylie fell to Rider 34-14 and now are 1-1 in district play.

Early in the third quarter the Raiders were up 14-0 but after a first down completion, Malachi Daniels pass to Brenden Underwood lead to a Bulldogs touchdown.

By the fourth quarter Wylie made it a one score game with Julius Lane, but wouldn’t be able to score again as Rider answered right back with a Raiders touchdown.

Wylie visits Lubbock next Friday facing the Westerners.

Cooper 28 Ama. Palo Duro 21 Final

AMARILLO, Texas  Cooper picks up their first district win by beating the Palo Duro Dons, 28-21.

After an interception by Zavian Alexander in the first quarter, the Cougars gave it to Daniel Bray for a 22-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Cooper extended that lead on their next drive with Bray’s second touchdown of the quarter to make it 14-0.

After Palo Duro cut that lead in half, Christian Rico turned the ensuring kickoff for a touchdown to increase the lead 14 points at 21-7.

Payton Ewing capped Cooper’s scoring with a short touchdown run in the second quarter to make 28-14 at the half.

Palo Duro only managed to score one more time in the second half, and Cooper improves to 1-1 in district play. They host Plainview at Shotwell Stadium next week.