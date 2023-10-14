Abilene High 38 L. Cooper 35 – Final

ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 9th ranked Abilene High Eagles took on the 14th ranked Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

The Eagles beat L. Cooper 38-35 and stays on top of the district.

On the opening drive for the Pirates, a 17-yard touchdown pass put L. Cooper on the board first.

The Eagles answered right back with a three-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Henry to tie it. Still early in the second quarter, Henry ran for 59-yards, putting the Eagles up 14-7.

Beckham Paul’s pick-six and quarterback Dylan Slack pass to Ryland Bradford gave Abilene High a two touchdown lead at half but let it get away with special teams mistakes.

It was a tied game at 28 a piece in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles came from behind and remains undefeated in district play. Abilene High improves to 4-0 in district.

Abilene High heads back on the road to face another Lubbock team, the Coronado Mustangs.

Wylie 14 W.F. Rider 34 – Final

ABILENE, Texas – The Wylie Bulldogs welcomed the 19th ranked Wichita Falls Rider at Sandifer Stadium.

Wylie fell to Rider 34-14 and now are 1-1 in district play.

Early in the third quarter the Raiders were up 14-0 but after a first down completion, Malachi Daniels pass to Brenden Underwood lead to a Bulldogs touchdown.

By the fourth quarter Wylie made it a one score game with Julius Lane, but wouldn’t be able to score again as Rider answered right back with a Raiders touchdown.

Wylie visits Lubbock next Friday facing the Westerners.

Cooper 28 Ama. Palo Duro 21 – Final

AMARILLO, Texas – Cooper picks up their first district win by beating the Palo Duro Dons, 28-21.

After an interception by Zavian Alexander in the first quarter, the Cougars gave it to Daniel Bray for a 22-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Cooper extended that lead on their next drive with Bray’s second touchdown of the quarter to make it 14-0.

After Palo Duro cut that lead in half, Christian Rico turned the ensuring kickoff for a touchdown to increase the lead 14 points at 21-7.

Payton Ewing capped Cooper’s scoring with a short touchdown run in the second quarter to make 28-14 at the half.

Palo Duro only managed to score one more time in the second half, and Cooper improves to 1-1 in district play. They host Plainview at Shotwell Stadium next week.