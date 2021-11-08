Abilene High and Cooper playoff ticket information

ABILENE – Both Abilene High School and Cooper High School begin play in the state football playoffs Friday night with the Eagles set to host their first home playoff game since 2016 and Cooper on the road at the sixth-ranked team in the state in Class 5A.

Abilene High (7-3 and the runner-up in District 2-6A with a 5-1 mark) will host El Paso Eastwood at 7 p.m. Friday at Shotwell Stadium. The Troopers finished the regular season 6-4 overall and 4-3 in District 1-6A, good for a fourth-place finish in the district.

Tickets will go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the One AISD Center (241 Pine Street). Abilene High season-ticket holders can purchase their seats on Tuesday and Wednesday. Season-ticket seats that are not purchased for Friday night’s game will be released to the public on Thursday. Admission is free for AISD employees with badges and Gold Card holders.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students if purchased by noon Friday. Any tickets purchased at the stadium Friday will be $10 for everyone.

The Eagles haven’t hosted a playoff game at Shotwell Stadium since November 2016 when they beat El Paso Americas, 55-0. Abram Smith – currently the starting running back at Baylor and one of the nation’s leading rushers – had a 99-yard touchdown run in that game, part of a game that saw him rush for 141 yards and three scores on 12 carries.

Cooper, meanwhile, will be on the road to take on Colleyville Heritage at Mustang-Panther Stadium in Grapevine. The game will kick off Friday at 7 p.m.

The Cougars finished fourth in District 3-5A Division I with a 6-4 overall mark and 4-3 district record. Cooper is in the state football playoffs for the 14th straight season. The Panthers won District 4-5A Division with an unbeaten 7-0 mark and enter Friday night’s game with a 9-1 overall record.

Ticket sales began Monday morning at 8 a.m. and can only be purchased online or at the gate Friday night. Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students. Tickets can be purchased online here. If fans purchase tickets online, they have to present their mobile or paper ticket at the visitor entrance.