Abilene High and Cooper turn in smaller enrollments for UIL Snapshot day

High schools across Texas turn in a high school enrollment figure to the University Interscholastic League every odd numbered year for the purpose of creating classifications and districts.

Abilene High and Cooper both turned in numbers lower than two years a go.

On Friday, Abilene High turned in an enrollment number of 2,163. For comparison, in 2020, Abilene High turned in an enrollment of 2,288. Based on the classification cutoffs from 2020, Abilene High is likely to drop to Class 5A for all sports and UIL sponsored activities. The Eagles will most likely be in Class 5A Division I for football.

Cooper is in it’s 4th season as a Class 5A school, and they are going to stay that way. Cooper turned in an enrollment number of 1908 on Friday. That number is 109.5 smaller than the enrollment Cooper turned in in 2020. That keeps them in Class 5A, but they are likely to drop to Class 5A Division II for football in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Look for Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie to all be in the same district in every sports but football. Cooper and Wylie’s Southtown Showdown in football will, most likely, be a district game for the first time.

Wylie’s enrollment number is not reconciled, yet. So, they didn’t release a snapshot number on Friday.

The official UIL realignment comes on February 2, 2022. The new cutoff numbers are going to announced by the UIL in December.