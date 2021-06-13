Abilene High and Wylie all-stars honored at FCA Allstar football game

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Allstar Festival wrapped up last night with the 22nd Allstar Football Game at Shotwell Stadium.

Several talented players from across the Big Country hit the gridiron for one final time in their high school careers.

Defense was the story of the first half, as both offenses were held scoreless, but in the red team pulled away in the second half to win 17 to 7.

Abilene High’s Jeshari Houston hauled in what would be the game winning touchdown helping him earn the Offensive MVP.

On the other side of the ball, Wylie’s Reese Gooding was named the Defensive MVP.