ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – 13 games into district 4-5a play, the standings for high school baseball are in a rare position.

“That’s what you get when you a district that has this much parody,” said Abilene High head coach Brad Harman.

“It’s all just kind of crazy,” said Sam Walker.

“It’s a good feeling to be up here and change. From going from last place to being in the fight for first place,” said Diego Flores.

Five teams tied for first place, each with a record of eight wins and five losses. Wyle, Abilene High, Lubbock Cooper, Coronado, and Monterey.

Coach Harman said, “We never at any point dreamed that we’d be sitting in this situation, but we knew that it was going to be a jumble.”

“It makes sense because it’s been a lot of crazy games and a lot of teams have been competing, but it’s good to know that we’re up there and that’s what we feel like we deserve,” said Casen Kilmer.

“We’re just coming out hot. It’s a dog fight. So we just have to go out there and keep it rolling really,” Walker added.

It’s a tough district no doubt, but it’s also a competitive one too.

“You see it in these guys the want to to win and we know that this is a challenge ahead of us, but we look forward to that and the opportunities that present itself,” said Wylie head coach Grant Martin.

“It’s a team first mentality and I’m not shocked that we’re in the mixed, but I’m very proud that we are,” said coach Harman.

Each team closely matched all season and it’s anyone’s guess as to which four teams will place for playoffs.

“We set goals for ourselves and everything is right there in front of us, but of course that’s something our kids really relish in and so we have to do everything in our power to take that happen,” said coach Martin.

“This last kind of part of district I think that’s our focus is just doing a job as a teammate. And if stuff doesn’t go your way then just have good attitude, pick up the dude behind you and keep on going,” said Carter Beard.

“Every coach in this district is unbelievable in what they do. The teams in this district are full of talent and we’re honored to be apart of it. The four that get out of this thing are going to be battle tested when they get to the playoffs and I feel like all four of the teams that get out of this thing have an opportunity to go and make a run,” said coach Harman.

The race to the finish starts on Friday.