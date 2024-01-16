ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene High and Wylie basketball teams split their doubleheader at Eagle Gym on Tuesday night in District 4-5A basketball.

The Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Eagles 52-34 for Wylie’s second victory over Abilene High, and they swept the season series with the victory. It was also the Lady Bulldogs eighth straight victory in the series.

In the night cap, the Abilene High boys earned a split on the night. The Eagles beat Wylie 68-58 in the first meeting of the year in district play. The victory improves Abilene High’s record to 5-0 in district. Wylie falls to 3-2 in district play.

The Cooper boys and girls lost their games with Lubbock Cooper on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars lost 89-45, and the Cougars lost 55-40.