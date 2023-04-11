Abilene tennis players qualified for the state tournament on Tuesday in the Region I-5A tournament in Lubbock.

Abilene High’s Griffin Sullivan beat Wylie’s Brandon Cowling in a play back match for second place, 6-3, 6-3. Sullivan is the only Abilene ISD tennis player bound for San Antonio.

Cooper’s girls doubles team of Kaylee Connally and Helena Bridge came up just short of advancing, but they beat a team from Wichita Falls Rider, 7-6(14-12), 6-2, to claim the third place medals for the Cougars.

Wylie is sending three doubles teams to state this year. The mixed doubles teams of Trevor Short/Stealey Crousen and Marshall McPherson/Carly Bontke finished first and second. The boys doubles team of Connor Brown/Grant Bristow finished second in the regional tournament.

The UIL State Tennis Championships are in San Antonio on April 25. The Class 5A semifinals and finals are going to be played at the Northside Tennis Center.