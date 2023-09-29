ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 10th ranked Abilene High Eagles enter Shotwell Stadium 1-0 in district. The Eagles brought out the throwback jersey’s for their homecoming match up against the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels.

Abilene High beat the Rebels 42-20 to advance to 2-0 in district play.

The Tascosa Rebels scored the 1st touchdown of the game, after Abilene forced a turnover, to take the lead 7-0.

Abilene High scored 42 of their next 48 points with Eagles’ Ryland Bradford, who ignited the offensive onslaught with an 97-yard touchdown kickoff return tying the game at seven a piece.

The Eagles defense forced three turnovers in the first half that ended up leading to touchdowns for the Abilene.

In the first half Brayden Henry, Brelon Badon, and Dylan Slack each scored touchdowns to help the Eagles build a 28-7 halftime lead.

Chad Lara and Dezhon Magee both scored rushing touchdowns to put the Rebels away.

Abilene High snaps a five-straight loss to Tascosa and continue district play against Amarillo Caprock.