The Abilene High Eagles beat the Cooper Cougars 14-10 on Friday night to snap a 3-game losing streak in the Crosstown Showdown. It was the lowest scoring game in the series since 1997.

The Eagles offense controlled the ball most of the night. They ran 64 plays and milked the clock all night long.

Cooper got on the board first on their first possession of the game. Makie Flye punched it in from three yards out to give the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

Abilene High answered in the second quarter with a Dylan Slack found Demarco Upshaw for the touchdown to tie the game at 7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Cooper sniffed out an Eagles’ fake punt and recovered Beckham Paul’s fumble. That led to a field goal to put the Cougars on top 10-7.

Abilene High controlled the action the rest of the game. The defense didn’t allow the Cougars to do anything, and the Eagles offense continued to just push the ball down the field.

Bam Rashaw punched the game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 14-10.

The victory is Abilene High’s 25th against Cooper. They are 1-1 on the season. Cooper falls to 0-2 on the season.

The Eagles go back on the road to take on Midland Legacy in Week 2.

Cooper is back at Shotwell Stadium on Friday night. They host San Angelo Central.