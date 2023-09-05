The fact that AHS’s Black Shirts can still play was confirmed in the Crosstown Showdown

Head coach Mike Fullen and his Abilene High Eagles picked up win number two of the season on Friday night with a 26-7 victory in the Crosstown Showdown.

The defensive side of the ball was the key to that victory.

The Eagles forced two first half turnovers and kept the Cougars from moving the ball consistently the entire game.

They held Cooper to less than 200 yards in the win and just 54 yards on the ground.

The defense was the question mark coming in to the season, and they are showing they are going to be just fine.

Fullen said, “I knew that there were questions from the outside. We had questions on the inside, but the guys, that we had put in place, they answered those in the spring. We knew the capabilities that they would have. We’ve just got to continue to be humble and know that we can get better. Each week the tests are just going to get stronger and stronger. I think the biggest thing that I was proud of was their ability for them to change disciplines from an option offense to a power spread in a week, and that’s hard to do.”

The Eagles are back at Shotwell Stadium this week.

They put their unbeaten record on the line against Midland Legacy on Friday night at 7 p.m.