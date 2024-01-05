ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Abilene boys’ basketball team showcased their prowess on the court, securing a resounding 84-58 victory against Lubbock Coronado.

Right from the opening tip-off, Abilene set the tempo with their offense moving the ball seamlessly and executing plays.

After the first quarter, the Eagles lead 21-11 over Coronado. By the half, Abilene High increased their lead by 18-points.

The entire team’s cohesive effort and relentless energy on both ends of the court contributed significantly to their, 84-58 commanding win.

The Eagles face Lubbock Cooper next Tuesday on the road at 7:30pm