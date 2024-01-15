ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – After barely sinking Lubbock Cooper’s pirate ship, the Warbird boys’ basketball team built a nest on top of district 4-5A, and their talons have struck on all four rivals faced so far.

The program finished in 6th place, in the same district, last season. This year, these guys have the opportunity to earn first place. Which shows coach Reese’s program has already improved so much.

Connel Colley said, “We work all the time about our skills like defense, rotation, playing together, just been great. We play a lot better together this year for sure.”

Eric Salazar said, “Coming into the off-season we made goals like each year and one of them was to be a lot better than last year as a team and pretty much like on the court and off the court. Like encouragement and hanging out as a team. Going to these tournaments that really made us closer and our bonds is stronger so we can trust our teammates more.”

Justin Reese said, “It’s going to be fun to see if we can meet the challenge of keep getting better. We’re trying to be the best version of ourselves right so far and I think we’ve done a good job of that. So, we got to keep doing that.”

Abilene high hosts Wylie on Tuesday, January 16th, at 7:30pm.