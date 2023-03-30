ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Head coach Roy Castillo’s team is getting ready for the regional quarterfinal round after surprising El Paso in the second round 1-0.

The team is solid and wants to keep the run going and continue to go further than last season.

Head coach Roy Castillo said, “Just their desire to be better. I mean last season we were 2-9-1, this season we talked a lot about it and how to fix it. Heck they showed up during Summer workouts and off seasons and brought the energy. We ended district 9-2-1 and now we’re in the third round of playoffs.”

Castillo added, “These guys are hungry and we just want to keep going, heck just where we’re at right now is just awesome. I mean the kids are enjoying it, it’s just fun to watch. I get caught up in the moment all the time just watching them jump up and down just seeing how happy they are with their success and their hard work.”

The Eagles head to Midland to take on number 4 ranked and undefeated El Paso Bel Air.

That game is set to kick off at 1 p.m.