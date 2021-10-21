Abilene High break out gold throwback jerseys for Homecoming Game

The Abilene High Eagles play their Homecoming game against Odessa High on Friday, and they are going to wear their gold throwback jerseys.

The gold uni’s are big part of the many traditions at Abilene High.

When former head coach Steve Warren first started the tradition, he did it to help the current Eagles understand the legacy left for them.

All these years later, that is still the goal.

Head coach Mike Fullen says, “We’ve got coaches here on our staff that were all a part of it that played. Coach Badon was probably one of the first ones to wear those uniforms.

Abel Ramirez says, “I think they are pretty cool. It’s something that different instead of black or white, it’s a little goldish. I feel like it’s the power the uni’s give us to fight all four quarters no matter what.

Fullen added, “They know the importance, and we’ve explained, through out the week, the importance of wearing those uniforms and honoring the teams and the tradition that was set before them. They look forward to it and they are excited every year.”

The Eagles only wear the throwbacks for their Homecoming game.

There are some that wish they would wear them more each season.

Abilene High takes on Odessa kick off tomorrow at 7 p.m.