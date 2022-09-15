The Abilene High Eagles return home this week, and it’s Homecoming for head coach Mike Fullen and his team.

Homecoming is always a fun week at any school, but Abilene High adds a little spice to it with their gold throwback jerseys.

The throwbacks are worn to honor the Eagle’s Team of the Century back in the 1950’s, but the players like the look and are looking forward to taking the field in the “Old Gold.”

Alex Mahaffey said, “I think it’s going to be real nice to get into the throwback era. It’s going to be a nice color with the homecoming with the black and gold garters and everything. It’s going to be real nice.”

Andreas Abril said, “I personally like the gold uniforms. A lot of the students that go here don’t like them that much, which I don’t understand. Personally, I really enjoy them.”

Most importantly, the Eagles are trying to get back in the win column as they finish the non-district portion of their schedule.

Abilene High takes on Frenship on Friday night at 7 p.m.