The Abilene High Eagles made it clear they weren’t looking past El Paso Hanks on Thursday. They topped the Knights, 84-14.

Brayden Henry got the Eagles started with a 47-yard run on their first offensive play of the game.

The Black Shirt defense made the next big play on Hanks’ next possession. Tre Sharp intercepted the Knight’s pass and returned it for a touchdown. Abilene High’s defense forced four turnovers in the first half. Bryce Neves forced three all by himself. He stripped a receiver of the ball, he recoved a muffed kickoff, and he picked off a pass.

The offense shared the scoring load in the first half. Dylan Slack threw two touchdown passes. Chad Lara ran for a score. Ryland Bradford ran for a score and caught a touchdown pass. Henry scored the touchdown in the first quarter, and Jackson Howle scored his first touchdown of the season.

Abilene High improves to 9-2 on the season. Hanks finishes their first trip to the playoffs with a 6-5 record.