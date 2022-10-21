The Abilene High Eagles hosted the Lubbock Coronado Mustangs for their final home game of the regular season at Shotwell Stadium.

Freshman Brayden Henry started the game at quarterback, but he was one of four people that took snaps from center.

Eagles unleashed a new look at the run game that appeared to be very effective.

Bam Rashaw and Henry both scored two touchdowns in the game.

The Eagles defense played like they played all season long. Defensive lineman Tristen Hall intercepted a pass in the second half and took it 50 yards for the touchdown.

Abilene High defeated Lubbock Coronado, 35-14.

Up next: The Eagles hit the road up north to take on Amarillo.