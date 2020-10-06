Abilene High comes up short in Crosstown Showdown

The Crosstown Showdown was about as entertaining as it could be on Friday night at Shotwell Stadium.

The Cooper Cougars came from behind to pick up their 35th win over Abilene High in 60 games.

The Eagles led most of the game, but Cooper scored the final 17 points to post a 30 to 20 victory.

Abilene High interim head coach Jeff Rhoads’ team played a good game, but three possessions in the 4th quarter ended in Cooper territory without points.

Here’s what Coach Rhoads had to say today about the way his guys played in the 60th Crosstown Showdown.

Rhoads said, “Big game, big rivally, some good football players out there representing a lot of good coaches on both sides. Those are the positives. I did see our defense playing pretty well. They were playing a good brand of defense, even coming up with some timely plays in the two games we’ve played. We are happy to be having that big play capability. We’ve got some guys that were able to make some plays for us on the outside and that’s important, but we lacked rhythm on offense.”

Abilene High is off this week, and then they get to work in District 2-6A play.

They face San Angelo Central in the Concho Valley on October 16th.