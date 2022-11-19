The Abilene High Eagles continue to roll in the playoffs.

Head coach Mike Fullen’s team ran over, through, and over Red Oak to the tune of a 35-0 victory.

Freshman quarterback Brayden Henry continues to impress. He found the end zone on two rushing touchdown, and running back Bam Rashaw was impressive with three scores.

The Eagles offense wasn’t the best part of the team most of the season, but they found their stride, and they are hard to beat.

Defensively, the Eagles are still hard to score on. They pitched another shutout on Friday night.

Abilene High moves on to the third round to face Burleson Centennial, who beat District 2-5A champion Tascosa on Friday night.