Abilene High, Cooper and Wylie dominate in regular season finales

The Abilene High Eagles, Cooper Cougars, and the Wylie Bulldogs finished their regular seasons in style on Friday afternoon.

Abilene High 54 Midland High 20 — FINAL

Abilene High dominated Midland High from start to finish at Shotwell Stadium. Phonzo Dotson found the end zone on the Eagles first two possessions, and Abilene High rolled to a 56-14 victory. Abilene High finishes the regular season with a 4-2 district record. The Eagles start the playoffs as the second-seed from District 2-6A in the Class 6A playoffs.

Cooper 50 Crowley 13 — FINAL

The Cooper Cougars needed to beat Crowley to clinch the Cougars first outright district title since 2009. They rolled over the Eagles, 50-13. As usual, Noah Garcia led the way on the ground in the victory. Cooper is the District 3-5A Division I champs. They are the top seed and will host the 4th place team from District 4-5A Division I in two weeks.

Wylie 48 Plainview 0 — FINAL

The Wylie Bulldogs had to beat Plainview at Sandifer Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive on Friday. They did just that. The Bulldogs put 34 points on the board in the first half on their way to a 48-0 victory. Balin Valentine threw three touchdowns passes to Jahzair George, and Wylie gained over 250 yards on the ground. Wylie now waits to see what happens in next week’s Lubbock Cooper vs. Wichita Falls game.