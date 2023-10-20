Abilene High 63 L. Coronado 10 – Final

LUBBOCK, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 10th ranked Abilene High Eagles cruised passed Lubbock Coronado, 63-10 and improves to 5-0 in district play.

The Eagles saw a slow first quarter after falling behind 7-0 to the Mustangs. Things got turned around after Chad Lara scored from five yards out, giving the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

Abilene High scored 63 points in three quarters and left Lowery Field with another major win in district. The last time the Eagles were 5-0 was back in 2016.

Abilene High hosts Amarillo High next week in the Eagles season final.

Cooper 31 Plainview 14 – Final

ABILENE, Texas – Cooper remains in the hunt for the share of a district championship thanks to their, 31-14, win over Plainview.

The Cougars defense slowed the top offense in District 2-5A Division II. Plainview scored a touchdown in the first quarter, but didn’t find the end zone until the game was already decided.

Cooper’s offense was missing starting running back Daniel Bray, but the Coogs found other ways to move the ball.

Christian Rico and Troneal Robinson scored touchdowns, and quarter Austin Cummins through a touchdown pass and ran for a score.

With the win Cooper improves to 2-1 in district play. They travel to Lubbock High on Thursday, October 26.

Wylie 52 Lubbock High 7 – Final

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Wylie Bulldogs bounce back from loss to W. F. Rider with a, 52-7, victory against Lubbock High.

The Bulldogs also stay on the hunt for a district championship after Friday’s win.

Wylie lead with a 14-0 lead before scoring 38 more points on the game.

The Bulldogs defense only gave up one touchdown to the Westerners and able to improve to 2-1 in district play.

Wylie returns to Hugh Sandifer Stadium next Friday at 7 to host Amarillo Palo Duro for the first time in school history.