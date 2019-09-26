Abilene High-Cooper High preview: Week 5

The Abilene High Eagles earned their first win of the season last week against Midland High. This week they hit the road again to face the Richland Rebels and look for a second straight win after the 0-3 start. The Eagles are still making new moves in the middle of the season as Eric Abbe looks to not be a dual threat quarterback, but rather a dual position player. AHS is game planning accordingly with Abbe.

Abbe said, “They’re gonna move me where they think they need me. Whether it helps or not, they’re gonna put me there and I’m ok with playing it.”

Head Coach Mike Fullen said, “He was comfortable in that role and he’s still comfortable playing quarterback, we need him to in our package and we got some packages where he’ll be the quarterback, but he’s also a run threat now and so I think it’s gonna help our team be better.”

Meanwhile the Cooper Cougars are set to begin district play at Shotwell Stadium Friday against Lubbock Monterey. The Cougars are rolling headed into district with a 4-0 record. The Cooper defense has come up with 7 interceptions and three fumbles so far. They also haven’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game yet and hope to keep that streak alive.

Colton Grimes said, “I feel like since we’ve played as freshmen together and most of us played on sophomore varsity, I feel like it brings our bond together so we can trust each other that we’re gonna get the job done.”

Dlyon Davis said, “You put your trust in the guy next to you. If you make a call then you have to trust that they’re gonna do what they just made the call for, so I mean we trust each other a tremendous ammount, me and Ladanian and Isaiah have playing together since middle school.”