The Abilene High Eagles were probably on most people’s list of teams they expected to be alive this late in the playoffs after finishing the season with a 4-6 record, but they are here after beating Red Oak, 35-0.

The Eagle’s defense was the story all season, and they were dominant Hawks on Friday night.

The Black Shirts allowed just 82 total yards and four first downs.

The shutout was the first in the playoffs for the Eagles since 2016.

Head coach Mike Fullen said, “They’ve been the most consistent unit and knew that coming in. We’ve got a lot of guys on that side of the ball that have played a lot of football. They are well prepared. A lot of times we get in the game, and they are calling out the plays before they run them. They stay consistent. They preach fundamentals. Those guys play really hard for coach Williamson and coach Aguirre, the whole defensive staff. When your player are playing hard for you, you’re going to get a lot out of them.”

Abilene High is headed back to the metroplex for round number three.

The Eagles play Burleson Centennial at Choctaw Stadium, formerly Globe Life Park, in Arlington on Friday at 7:30 p.m.