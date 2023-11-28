ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Mike Fullen’s Abilene High Eagles are still alive and playing in the regional finals.

For the second week in a row, they have a stubborn defense to thank.

The Black Shirts were pushed by Justin Northwest three times in the second half, but they made stops every time to keep their team on top.

The defense at Abilene High is proud of protecting the legacy, and they are at their best when the pressure is on them.

Mike Fullen said, “It’s a mentality. You are going to give up some yards, but as the field shrinks, the margin for error is small. I just really think it’s a mind set and trusting in each other and trusting in the coaches. It’s definitely something that is driven into them by coach Williamson and coach Aguirre and the defensive staff every day. That starts in the off season and goes year round. It’s not something that you just flip a switch. They work on that, and it’s a mentality.”

The Eagles defense is facing a huge challenge this week.

Aledo is next. They are the defending state champions and average 50 points a game.

The Bearcats and the Eagles meet in Stephenville on Friday night at 7 p.m.